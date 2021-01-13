Section27 to challenge educators council’s decision on teachers accused of beating pupils

Law centre Section27 is set to challenge a decision by the SA Council for Educators (Sace) after two complaints of corporal punishment.

According to Section27, in 2019 a primary school pupil from Gauteng was hit on the back of his head with a PVC pipe by a teacher. In a separate incident, a teacher at a primary school in Limpopo struck a grade 5 pupil on her cheek and head.

Section27 spokesperson Boitumelo Masipa said the pupil experienced a “lasting bleed” from her ears which required her to visit several doctors, resulting in her absenteeism from school. Subsequently, the pupil was forced to repeat grade 5, Masipa said.

After disciplinary hearings for both teachers, Sace instructed their names be removed from the roll of educators. This was suspended for 10 years on condition they were not found guilty of any other misconduct.