Court finds government failed to feed children

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga and all the provincial education MECs, except the Western Cape, have been found to be in breach of the constitution for not re-implementing the school’s feeding scheme last month.

North Gauteng High Court judge Sulet Potterill has now ruled that they must immediately roll out the National Schools Nutrition Programme (NSNP) to all nine million qualifying pupils.

In terms of a “supervisory order” granted late on Friday, the minister and the MECs must report back to the court within 10 days with a plan and programme “showing what steps have been taken, what further steps are needed and when they will be taken”, to get at least one nutritious meal to all qualifying children, whether or not they are back at school.

They then have to update the court, under oath, every 15 days after that on progress until the court declares that it is no longer necessary.