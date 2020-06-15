Court bid to reinstate school feeding programme

Education activists and some schools are taking basic education minister Angie Motshekga to court after she “backtracked” on a promise to reinstate the National Schools Nutrition Programme (NSNP) to feed nine million pupils from this month, irrespective of whether or not they are back at school.

The urgent application, brought in the North Gauteng High Court by Equal Education and supported by the Equal Education Law Centre and Section27, describes the struggles of pupils and their families in their own words.

One desperate mother said she has had to borrow money from a loan shark to feed her children during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Matric pupils speak about feeling guilty for having a meal at school while their siblings at home go hungry.

It is extremely stressful, said one pupil, because her younger brother cries for food and “there are family fights over bread”.

In some households it is a choice between buying food or the data needed for pupils to continue studying online.

The NSNP is designed to ensure that constitutional rights to education and nutrition are met. For many it is the only hot and nutritious meal they eat every day.