The state of toilets at public schools in Limpopo is “gut-wrenchingly disappointing”.

That is what the head of education rights at civil rights group Section27‚ Faranaaz Veriava‚ wrote in a report on sanitation at schools in the province.

“But beyond this‚ it is enraging‚" Veriava added.

She said she hoped the the report will provide a place “to focus that rage and a mechanism to trigger an honest conversation about how we have failed".

Section27 launched the report - titles “Towards safe and decent school sanitation in Limpopo: The most fundamental of dignities” - on Monday‚ which was World Toilet Day‚ at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg.

It concluded the sanitation crisis was an “egregious manifestation of a lack of political will and a lack of understanding of the duties that stem from the right to basic education”.

There are 1‚360 schools in Limpopo.

According to the department of basic education:

-Almost four out of every 10 schools (37%) had only pit toilets; and -857 schools had new sanitation facilities‚ but the pit toilets were still there. Section27 collected data from 86 schools in Limpopo‚ conducting interviews‚ field and legal research and found:

-All schools had sanitation facilities; -33 schools had pit toilets and unacceptable sanitation; -10 schools had new sanitation facilities but pit toilets were intact; -35 schools did not have enough toilets for the number of learners at the schools; -Three schools had toilets that were age-inappropriate or not disability friendly; and -11 schools had poorly maintained toilets.