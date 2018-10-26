Bathroom excursion left caretaker wading in pit of human waste

In August 2015‚ Mntundini Saphepha went to use the pit toilet at Kalalo Junior Secondary School in Elliotdale‚ Eastern Cape.

The floor collapsed and he fell into a pool of mud and human waste.

Saphepha told his story in an affidavit to the Bhisho High Court during a hearing on Norms and Standards for school infrastructure in July this year. “I fell into a pool of mud and human waste up to my chest. It was so disgusting and there was even sanitary pads floating in the waste. I was drowning.”

It took Saphepha 25 minutes to free himself from the pit.

“I took off all my clothes and I poured water all over myself. I quickly called home and asked someone to bring me some clothes to change into.”

He called the school clerk who took a long pole to measure the depth of the pit. “It was about two metres deep.”

“I was scared to death when it was happening. I was in there for so long. I am so embarrassed by the whole thing.”

“I didn’t eat the whole day and half of the next day. I was so disgusted as I thought I might have digested some of the pool of mud and waste. I am now always anxious and nervous every time I have to use the bathroom.”

Saphepha said district officials had visited the school on 7 September 2015 and promised to build a new staff toilet.