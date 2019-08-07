State capture commission should look into school tenders - activists

State capture's "profound impact" on school pupils needs to be probed.

This is according to civil society organisations Equal Education (EE), the Equal Education Law Centre (EELC) and Section27, which have made a joint submission to the judicial commission on state capture on alleged fraud and corruption in the delivery of services related to education.

The groups on Wednesday expressed concern at the impact corruption had on the violation of people's constitutional right to education.

"Our submission is concerned with the unseen but profound impact that state capture and corruption have on the realisation of peoples' constitutional rights. Public funds lost to corruption have been at the cost of effective service delivery, and to the detriment of learners," the group said in a statement.

The submission to the commission, according to their statement, highlights systematic issues which have detrimental effects on the progress of the pupils.

One of the case studies of alleged corruption cited by the group includes a R1bn school nutrition programme in the Eastern Cape where several senior officials are alleged to be implicated, but it was unclear if the matter had been fully investigated.

Another concern raised was the submission of unanswered questions on long-standing allegations of corruption in the awarding of a textbooks contract to EduSolutions by the Limpopo education department.