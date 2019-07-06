'There are only two pit toilets for the whole school' - Equal Education pickets outside provincial legislature

A group of 34 Equal Education (EE) members picketed outside the provincial legislature in Limpopo during Premier Stan Mathabatha’s state of the province address on Friday.

They were demanding that government prioritise the provision of water and adequate toilets to schools.

Early in 2018 SECTION27 took the Limpopo education department to court on behalf of the parents of five-year-old Michael Komape, who drowned after falling into a dilapidated pit latrine at his school in January 2014.

But in April 2018, four years after Michael’s death, the judge in the Komape case ordered the department to give the court “a list containing names and locations of all the schools in rural areas [of Limpopo province] with pit toilets for use by the learners”.