Woman accuses East London magistrate of being ‘vindictive and malicious’

Struggling mom says she's been targeted for revealing flaws in maintenance system

By Ray Hartle - 07 December 2020 - 10:58
A mother has accused East London magistrate Zanele Mjali of being 'vindictive and malicious' and of abusing her power.
A mother has accused East London maintenance magistrate Zanele Mjali of being “vindictive and malicious” - and of abusing her power to take revenge against the mom for exposing failures in the justice system to properly administer maintenance through the magistrate’s courts.

The mother, who may not be named in terms of laws protecting minor children, said Mjali mistreated her after she sought a variation of the maintenance order against her husband to ensure their child was effectively covered on his medical aid.

The mother suggested Mjali’s treatment of her was related to her efforts to expose injustices in the maintenance system, with Mjali stating she should not expect a maintenance increase when government employees had not received an increase.

