South Africa

'I don't even like fancy cars': PowerBall winner talks about 'those' numbers and his plans

Daughter's education, beautiful house is all a Northern Cape man wants

04 December 2020 - 13:59
Dreams about a beautiful house are about to become reality for a Kimberley man who is one of 20 winners of Tuesday's R114m PowerBall jackpot.
Dreams about a beautiful house are about to become reality for a Kimberley man who is one of 20 winners of Tuesday's R114m PowerBall jackpot. 
Image: 123RF/tawhy

A beautiful house is all a Kimberley man has dreamt about for years, and his dream is about to materialise after he struck it lucky as one of 20 winners of Tuesday's R114m PowerBall jackpot.

The 43-year-old said he has been playing the lottery for more than a decade and hoped he would one day win.  

“I play every week, and like other people I have always prayed I also win,” he told SowetanLIVE sister publication TimesLIVE on Friday.  

This after he claimed his winnings at Ithuba's offices in Bloemfontein, Free State.

He said he was in disbelief.

“I thank God and my ancestors,” he said.   

20 people share 'it's not unusual' R114m PowerBall jackpot

Ithuba has announced 20 people have won the R114m PowerBall jackpot and one person won the R5.8m PowerBall PLUS jackpot in Tuesday’s draws.
News
2 days ago

The man said he realised he had won two days after the draw. He said he was on his way to bet for another draw.

“The ticket was in my jacket and I was about to bet again when I thought about checking the winning numbers for the last draw.

“I could not believe I matched all the numbers. I checked three times and went home. I checked again and realised it was true.”

The winning numbers were 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 for the bonus number, something lottery operator Ithuba said was a common sequence.

The numbers caused a stir on social media with some people questioning the credibility of the draw.

Asked how he had picked the numbers, the man responded: “I thought I should try something different.”

He said he placed a R7.50 bet.

With his share, more than R5m, the man said he had no aspirations of living a lavish life.

“I am not a person who likes expensive things. I don't even like fancy cars. I will complete  the house I was building at home, buy my own and invest the remaining money.”

House and wedding for Powerball millionaire — as search is on for R53m Lotto winner

One player won the R53m Lotto jackpot on Saturday, operator Ithuba confirmed on Tuesday.
News
3 days ago

The man said he had heard about people who blew their winnings and wanted to be different.

“There is no point living the lavish life. Money depletes very fast because that life needs maintenance. I will invest most of the money so I don't have to struggle one day,” he said.

Asked if he would inform anyone about the big win, he responded: “No”. He said he would not even tell his only daughter.  

“The money will also help towards her education. I am really happy and can confidently say God is alive,” he said.    

Head of corporate relations at Ithuba, Busisiwe Msizi, congratulated the man and other winners of the draw.

“At this point, eight people have come forward to claim their winnings.

“One winner who bought his ticket at Westgate Mall, Johannesburg, said he has been playing these numbers for six years with the hope he would win one day.

“We are excited for all our winners and looking forward to meeting the rest of the winners,” she said.  

Ithuba said it would offer free trauma counselling and financial advice to winners of R50,000 and above.

TimesLIVE

'My biggest concern was my children': R81m PowerBall winner is a dad who lost his job in 2019

A father who struggled to make ends meet and support his children after losing his job in 2019 is now a multimillionaire.
News
3 weeks ago

East London punter wins R81m in PowerBall draw

The PowerBall Plus jackpot from Tuesday night’s draw has been won by a player who purchased the winning ticket in East London.
News
1 month ago

PowerBall ticket worth R15 cracks R121m jackpot

National lottery operator Ithuba is waiting to hear from a PowerBall winner in the Free State who bagged R121m - the third biggest jackpot win of ...
News
2 months ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

More Covid-19 restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay as Ramaphosa declares metro a ...
Makhura shuffles cabinet to 'strengthen Gauteng'
X