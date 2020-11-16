Let's revive call for decent sanitation on World Toilet Day

It is without a doubt that everyone must have sustainable sanitation alongside clean water and handwashing facilities to help protect and maintain our health security and stop the spread of deadly infectious diseases such as Covid-19, cholera and typhoid.

This Thursday the world commemorates World Toilet Day (WTD),an annual global event organised by UN-Water to raise awareness of the crucial role that sanitation plays in reducing disease and creating healthier communities.

By sanitation we refer primarily to the sanitation value chain in relation to human waste. A toilet is used for urinating and defecating and is designed in such a way that human waste does not get in contact with the user. Safe containment deals with how the human waste is stored, for example in a tank or channeled to a sewage network.

When toilets are connected to a tank we refer to it as onsite sanitation; human waste is collected until the tank is filled and then emptied – either manually or mechanically using tankers. In the case of a sewer system, the human waste is transported through a piped network to a sewage treatment plant where it is treated and where effluents are up to a standard for safe disposal or reuse. In most cases in rural areas onsite sanitation facilities are used.

The unsafe management of any of these aspects would consequently get human waste into the environment and in contact with people. However, WTD 2020 focuses on sustainable sanitation and climate change. Climate change is getting worse. Flood, drought and rising sea levels are threatening sanitation systems, from toilets to septic tanks to treatment plants. Sustainable sanitation systems also reuse waste to safely boost agriculture and reduce and capture emissions for greener energy.