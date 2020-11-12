Traders want Joburg City to take over
JPC 'has neglected Kwa Mai-Mai market'
Traders from the Kwa Mai-Mai traditional market say they no longer want to be under the sole custodianship of Joburg Property Company, which they accuse of corruption and incompetence.
A group of 100 protestors on Wednesday marched to the City of Johannesburg to deliver a memorandum of demands seeking to be placed directly under management of the city instead of its agency...
