South Africa

Traders want Joburg City to take over

JPC 'has neglected Kwa Mai-Mai market'

By Mpho Koka - 12 November 2020 - 09:19

Traders from the Kwa Mai-Mai traditional market say they no longer want to be under the sole custodianship of Joburg Property Company, which they accuse of corruption and incompetence.

A group of 100 protestors on Wednesday marched to the City of Johannesburg to deliver a memorandum of demands seeking to be placed directly under management  of the city instead of its agency...

