Bosses sing from different hymn sheets
Layoffs debacle sows division in SABC board
The fallout over the SABC staff retrenchments has laid bare divisions within the public broadcaster's board members who publicly contradicted each other over the controversial process.
Some board members have now called for the retrenchment process to be immediately scrapped and for other alternatives to be considered...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.