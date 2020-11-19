South Africa

Bosses sing from different hymn sheets

Layoffs debacle sows division in SABC board

19 November 2020 - 07:24
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

The fallout over the SABC staff retrenchments has laid bare divisions within the public broadcaster's board members who publicly contradicted each other over the controversial process.

Some board members have now called for the retrenchment process to be immediately scrapped and for other alternatives to be considered...

