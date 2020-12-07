Activist red-flags sexual predators at Eastern Cape schools
Teachers accused of sex crimes are simply redeployed, says NGO
Cases of sexual harassment and assault on pupils are a longstanding issue at some Eastern Cape schools, according to an activist.
Male teachers who use their dominance to manipulate pupils, mostly girls, into sexual favours are said to be at the centre of the cancer.
The provincial department of education is accused of avoiding taking effective action against perpetrators.
