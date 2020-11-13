Nzimande vows to get to the bottom of murders at KZN college

Higher education minister Blade Nzimande has vowed to not rest until those behind the killings of a staff member and student at Umbumbulu Coastal College are arrested.

With a heavily armed security detail, Nzimande visited the college on Thursday after staff member Lindinkosi Mazibuko, 44, was shot seven times on the campus two weeks ago as he waited to sign the entry registry.

Mazibuko was a senior manager for infrastructure. He was the second person to be killed at the college in less than a month.

Nzimande said that a student was shot dead three weeks ago, while two others were injured in the same incident. The deceased was identified as Smanga Zulu, an ANC Youth League leader in Durban.

According to Nzimande, both killings were driven by greed and people who wanted to control the college’s supply chain.