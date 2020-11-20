Climate change poses challenges

All hands on deck as we flush out bucket toilets

Climate change is forcing households, communities and governments to adapt to new realities of prolonged periods of drought in some parts of the country as well as the fast-changing rainfall patterns. These realities affect water provision by municipalities because water does not originate from a tap but from groundwater sources and good rains, thus surface water.



As consumers, we expect water every time we open the bathroom tap and expect water to be available because we pay dearly for such. The reality is that we ought to value our water supply a lot more and use every drop sparingly...