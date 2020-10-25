Father who 'failed to pay up' gets R648k child maintenance demand

A niece of one of the country’s richest businessmen is taking her former partner to court for R648,000 in child maintenance payments.

A summons lodged at the high court in Gauteng this month, revealed that the businessman was bound by a previous court order to pay R6,000 a month in maintenance, as his contribution towards raising the child.

But barely a year after this court order was granted, he “failed to make any payment whatsoever” for the next nine years. This, her attorney warned in a letter, rendered him in contempt of court, a crime punishable by law.