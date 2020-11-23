The Solomon Mahlangu venue is about to get a R17m upgrade

Wary voices greet KwaMhlanga's stadium upgrade

A deserted stadium in Mpumalanga which was allowed to fall into ruin for years will finally undergo a R17m facelift.



The Solomon Mahlangu Stadium in KwaMhlanga, once the home venue of former professional football team Witbank Black Aces in the 1990s, looks set to be upgraded so it can host soccer matches again from mid-2021...