The Solomon Mahlangu venue is about to get a R17m upgrade
Wary voices greet KwaMhlanga's stadium upgrade
A deserted stadium in Mpumalanga which was allowed to fall into ruin for years will finally undergo a R17m facelift.
The Solomon Mahlangu Stadium in KwaMhlanga, once the home venue of former professional football team Witbank Black Aces in the 1990s, looks set to be upgraded so it can host soccer matches again from mid-2021...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.