Khato Civils 'criminal' for not fencing off trenches, says mayor

Controversial firm blamed for boy's drowning

The family of a nine-year-old boy who drowned in a three-metre deep hole left open by a contractor for three days says negligence was behind his death and that both the City of Tshwane and company must be held liable.



Tshiamo Hleza is one of four boys who perished in Hammanskraal in the past four days, after falling into water-filled trenches in two separate incidents at construction sites which were allegedly not properly secured and barricaded...