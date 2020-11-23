'Embarrassing' - SA reacts to images of Eastern Cape government foot-operated taps unveiling

One SA leader Mmusi Maimane and radio personality Redi Tlhabi have joined dozens of South Africans in reacting to the unveiling of foot-operated taps in the Eastern Cape.

The 200 foot-operated taps and eight washing basins were unveiled at the weekend and handed over by the MEC for the department of co-operative governance & traditional affairs, Xolile Nqatha, to the Amahlathi and Enoch Mgijima municipalities.

According to the department, the hand over was a partnership between the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA), the National Business Initiative (NBI), the department of water & sanitation, and the Grundfos Foundation.

Nqatha said the partnership was “to realise a better life for all the people of the province”.

“Ours is to harness the coalition of the willing to build the South Africa we want, especially under the threat of Covid-19 pandemic. The equipment, we welcome it to save lives and protect livelihoods,” he said.