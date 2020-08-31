Malema and Ndlozi's assault case returns to court

The assault case against EFF leader Julius Malema and the party’s former spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is expected to proceed in the Randburg magistrate’s court on Monday.

The case had been postponed in June because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Malema and Ndlozi were accused of assaulting a policeman in 2018 at the funeral of struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.