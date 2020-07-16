Covid-19 lockdown delays Julius Malema gun case

The case against EFF leader Julius Malema for allegedly discharging a firearm in public will not be heard on Thursday, the National Prosecuting Authority in the Eastern Cape has confirmed.

Malema and security official Adriaan Snyman have been charged with discharging a firearm in public during the party's fifth anniversary celebrations at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium‚ Mdantsane‚ outside East London in 2018.

Their case will return to the East London magistrate's court on September 17.

''The postponement will be done in the absence of the accused,” said NPA regional spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani.

“The postponement is due to lockdown regulations.”