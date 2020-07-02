EFF hailed for paying their artists Covid-19 relief for the third month

The EFF has again been applauded for assisting artists struggling under the Covid-19 pandemic, after Live Amp presenter DJ Lamez revealed that she had received a relief payment from the party for the third month in a row.

In his Freedom Day address in April, EFF leader Julius Malema announced that the party would financially support all artists who have been with the political party from its inception.

DJ Lamez was one of the artists on the list.

Taking to Twitter this week, she thanked Julius for his assistance.