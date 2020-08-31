Good Life

Spirituality can play key role in counselling

By Nombuso Kumalo - 31 August 2020 - 07:55

Could use of spirituality and faith in counselling unlock the hope for the true healing and wholeness for victims of violence?

A victim’s journey of self-reconciliation is one that shouldn’t be walked alone. With the guidance of psychologists and spirituality techniques, counselling facilities are empowering women and reaffirming their dignity through spiritual wholeness and true healing...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'What kind of animal would do this?’: Family of Nathaniel Julies speaks as ...
Bullets fly as Eldorado Park residents clash with police over death of disabled ...
X