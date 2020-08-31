Spirituality can play key role in counselling
Could use of spirituality and faith in counselling unlock the hope for the true healing and wholeness for victims of violence?
A victim’s journey of self-reconciliation is one that shouldn’t be walked alone. With the guidance of psychologists and spirituality techniques, counselling facilities are empowering women and reaffirming their dignity through spiritual wholeness and true healing...
