Guilty or not, only courts can decide

Anyone familiar with EFF leader Julius Malema's methods would not have been surprised at his handling of yesterday's engagement with the media.

A controversial politician whose name has popped up in a series of corruption scandals throughout his political career, Malema's engagement with a select group of journalists yesterday was billed as an opportunity to address a flurry of accusations against him in the public domain.

These include the VBS saga, in which he is accused of benefitting from money stolen from the bank, allegations that his lifestyle has been bankrolled through various dubious ventures as well as the decade-long On Point Engineering scandal, in which his Ratanang family trust is accused of benefitting from proceeds of crime.

Whether his answers were indeed satisfactory is up for public debate and, to a degree, influenced by individual views on Malema, his party and its politics.