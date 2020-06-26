Juju opens up to refute claims of corruption

EFF leader Julius Malema has denied all corruption allegations that have been levelled against him during his political career.

Malema, who spoke to a group of selected journalists yesterday, to answer questions around his involvement in alleged corruption dating back to his years in the ANC Youth League, labelled the claims a "smear campaign".

Speaking from his party's headquarters in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, Malema also denied allegations against him, and of his party, on their involvement in the collapse of the VBS Mutual Bank.

He also denied claims he was responsible for "collapsing" the Limpopo government through On Point Engineering. He was the director of the company.

Malema said none of the allegations and charges against him were ever meant to stick in court, but brought to create "a permanent dark cloud" over him.