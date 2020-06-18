EFF and ANC 'welcome VBS arrests'

TheANC and the EFF have welcomed the arrests of former VBS bank executives, who appeared in court on Thursday.

ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe said the party wanted to see the law take its course. The same sentiments were expressed by EFF spokesperson Vuyani Pambo.

The bank - many of whose clients were pensioners and street vendors in Limpopo, as well as struggling municipalities in Limpopo, the North West and Gauteng - collapsed in 2018 following alleged looting by its bosses.

Those who appeared in court on Thursday are chairperson Tshifhiwa Calvin Matodzi, CEO Andile Ramavhunga, CFO Philip Truter, treasurer Phophi Mukhodobwane, former KPMG partner Sipho Malaba, former police CFO and non-executive board member Avashoni Ramikosi, and former Public Investment Corporation (PIC) executives Ernest Nesane and Paul Magula.

Leaders from the ANC and the EFF have been directly and indirectly implicated in the VBS looting.