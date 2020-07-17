IN PICTURES | Son Zondwa and sister Zenani lead family at Zindzi Mandela funeral

Family and friends of the late Zindziswa “Zindzi” Mandela gathered at Fourways, north of Johannesburg, on Friday morning to lay her to rest.

Zindzi died on Monday at the age of 59. She died of complications related to Covid-19.

A guard of honour lined the entrance to the chapel as her coffin was escorted across a red carpet, as family and friends observed the sombre moment. Strict Covid-19 protocols were followed by the mourners.

Her son Zondwa and sister Zenani will speak during the private family service inside the chapel, which will be led by Methodist bishop Gary Rivas.

A video tribute from her grandchildren will be shown.

The ANC's Jeff Radebe will also address mourners, the funeral programme shows.

After the service, Zindzi will be buried alongside her mother, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela - two years after the struggle stalwart was laid to rest at the family grave site.