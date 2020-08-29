Former EFF Gauteng leader among those at launch of Mashaba's new party

Former EFF Gauteng chairperson Mandisa Mashego was among political leaders who made an appearance at the launch of Herman Mashaba's new ACTIONSA party.

This comes amid strong rumours that Mashego would be joining Mashaba's new party.

Mashaba this week admitted that he has a close relationship with Mashego dating back to his days as Johannesburg mayor when he led a coalition government supported by the EFF.

He said he would love for Mashego to join his party but that there was no agreement yet.

Mashego resigned from her job as EFF chairperson and the party caucus leader in the Gauteng legislature in April this year after she lost to Marshall Dlamini for the position of party secretary-general.