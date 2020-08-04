President Mnangagwa lashes out at 'terrorist opposition' in Zimbabwe

President Emmerson Mnangagwa said in a televised address on Tuesday that “dark forces” were attempting to derail his presidency and vision for Zimbabwe.

He called them “destructive terrorist opposition groupings” and “dark forces both inside and outside the borders”.

Opposition and civil society groups said reference to “terrorists” meant the president was on the warpath to crush all dissenting voices.

British ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mary Robinson, said she was concerned about “toughening language on and off social media in Zimbabwe”.

Zimbabwe has record inflation at 788% since the reintroduction of the local dollar last year and rampant corruption that has sucked in some members of the first family.