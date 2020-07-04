Entertainment

Veteran actress Mary Twala has died

By Linda Kea Moreotsene - 04 July 2020 - 15:28
Mary Twala, (80) who has been celebrated for the immense contribution to the arts in South Africa, passed away on Saturday.
Mary Twala, (80) who has been celebrated for the immense contribution to the arts in South Africa, passed away on Saturday.
Image: Supplied

Celebrated veteran actress Mary Twala has passed away, her  choreographer son Somizi Mhlongo announced on Twitter Saturday.

Sources close to the situation confirmed Twala's passing, however, Mhlongo's manager Thato Matuka called for the media to give the family space to make a formal announcement.

"Give the family space to make the announcement themselves. I have not been appointed to speak for the family, so I will not be able to give you a comment," said Matuka. 

In her decades-long career, Twala (80) was an enduring force in local productions, and has been nominated for various awards, including in the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting role in 2011.

Twala was also among the senior citizens President Cyril Ramaphosa bestowed with the 2019 National Orders Awards.

Calls to Somizi went unanswered on Saturday.

Mhlongo's industry colleagues immediately paid tribute to the actress and offered their condolences. EFF leader Julius Malema and Human Settlement Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and some business entities also tweeted their tributes to Twala.

Mohale on adopting with Somizi: I still want a biological child

'We will adopt, yes. But I want a biological child, which I will make. Don't ask me how'
Entertainment
1 year ago

Mbokodo delight for Mary Twala

Somizi's mom gets to bask in own spotlight
Entertainment
1 year ago

If we see a tent, we're coming! - Fans invite themselves to Somizi & Mohale’s wedding

Who is bringing their skaftin?
Entertainment
10 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Western Cape field hospitals 'have Covid-19 covered ... for now': Mbombo
How Liverpool’s African players helped the team win the Premier League
X