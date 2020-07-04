Veteran actress Mary Twala has died
Celebrated veteran actress Mary Twala has passed away, her choreographer son Somizi Mhlongo announced on Twitter Saturday.
Sources close to the situation confirmed Twala's passing, however, Mhlongo's manager Thato Matuka called for the media to give the family space to make a formal announcement.
"Give the family space to make the announcement themselves. I have not been appointed to speak for the family, so I will not be able to give you a comment," said Matuka.
In her decades-long career, Twala (80) was an enduring force in local productions, and has been nominated for various awards, including in the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting role in 2011.
Twala was also among the senior citizens President Cyril Ramaphosa bestowed with the 2019 National Orders Awards.
Calls to Somizi went unanswered on Saturday.
Mhlongo's industry colleagues immediately paid tribute to the actress and offered their condolences. EFF leader Julius Malema and Human Settlement Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and some business entities also tweeted their tributes to Twala.
