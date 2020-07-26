WATCH LIVE | Julius Malema speaks on the EFF's seventh birthday celebration
The EFF is celebrating its seventh birthday on Sunday.
This year's commemoration will be virtual with party members dressed in black in memory of Covid-19 victims.
