South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Julius Malema speaks on the EFF's seventh birthday celebration

By Staff reporter - 26 July 2020 - 14:36

The EFF is celebrating its seventh birthday on Sunday.

This year's commemoration will be virtual with party members dressed in black in memory of Covid-19 victims.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa's address: School to close again & Covid-19 spending clampdown
Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
X