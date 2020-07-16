Super sleuth Magwaza has criminals on the back foot

After the killings, Mahlangu, who was sentenced on July 6, fled to the small town of Reitz in Free State before the gritty Magwaza pounced.

Mahlangu had already become the prime suspect for the double murder before his arrest. Magwaza says he traced Mahlangu through cellphone contacts he had in Free State.

"I discovered that Mahlangu, after fleeing the Benoni area, fled to Reitz in the Free State.

"We found him hiding at his other girlfriend's house."

Mahlangu's life sentence was delivered in the Benoni regional court after he was convicted on two counts of murder before he was slapped with another 15-year jail term on count 2.

Magwaza talks about how he managed to "secure another conviction in February this year against a man who had a stabbed a bouncer at a tavern in one of the informal settlements" in the area where he lives.

"I currently also have four murder cases on the court roll that I'm working hard on to ensure that families are afforded justice," he says.

"I am also preparing to go and testify for the state in the double murder of the mother and son from Vosloorus who were found stabbed to death in the Zesfontein plots last month," he says.

Noqayisa Tshwane and her son Jefferson Johnson were killed when they went to a mechanic in the area to enquire about a truck he was fixing.

It has been a busy season for Magwaza as he has also been investigating the murder cases of two women whose bodies were found stashed under the beds of their boyfriends in Gabon and Maphupheni informal settlements, near Etwatwa, a township bordering Daveyton.

The father of six says it takes passion and determination to be a crime investigator.

"It fulfills me to see criminals being put away behind bars and seeing families and victims getting closure."

Becoming a police officer was Magwaza's childhood dream when growing up in Mahwereleng, Mokopane, in Limpopo. He joined the police service in 2004.

"I always put myself in the shoes of the victims and their families. In that way I am able to take attention to every detail and do thorough investigation to ensure that they get justice in the end of court cases."

"I began working at the services centre, then moved to crime prevention until I became a qualified field trainer where I trained newly recruited officers on policing."

He then moved to communications office for a few years before moving to the drug unit before he was appointed a detective.