Rape of grade 7 pupil a heinous crime against defenceless child: Motshekga

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga said the rape of a grade 7 schoolgirl was a heinous crime against a defenceless child.

A 17-year-old was arrested after the incident near a primary school in Bulwer, KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday. The victim was attacked while walking home, not far from the school, to fetch her face mask.

“Rape is a crime and its perpetrators deserve the stiffest punishment. This rape of a pupil once again shines the light on the scourge of gender-based violence ripping apart our communities," said Motshekga.

"We reiterate our profound sadness and anguish over this painful and shameful event. Gender-based violence is a human rights violation with major social and developmental impacts for survivors, their families, communities and society.”

The minister said these incidents led to psychological trauma and could potentially have psychological, behavioural and physical consequences for survivors. She said support would be provided for the pupil.