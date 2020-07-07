Police in Limpopo condemn another incident of GBV after man allegedly kills wife, niece

The police in Limpopo have condemned another incident of gender based violence after a man allegedly shot dead his wife and niece.

Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant - General Nneke Ledwaba strongly condemned the incident in which a man, on Monday night allegedly shot and killed his partner aged 38, his partner’s visiting niece aged 27, and attempted to murder his 16- year-old daughter.

According to police, the incident was preceded by the 16-year- old opening a case of rape against her father at a local police station.

Police spokesman Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the man thereafter allegedly turned the gun on himself and committed suicide.