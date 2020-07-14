Battered and bruised, another woman found dead

East Rand residents came out in numbers to support the family of a 31-year-old woman who was allegedly killed by her live-in lover in yet another episode of gender-based violence.

Thokozile Kubheka died on Friday night in Katlehong Extension 16 in what police believe was made to "look like a suicide" in an alleged cover-up following her killing.

Kubheka was in a house she rented with her 38-year-old boyfriend.

Her emotional sister Thandeka spoke to Sowetan yesterday outside the Boksburg magistrate's court where the suspect, Thabo Maake, was appearing for the first time in connection with the murder.

Thandeka said she and her family in Vosloorus found out about the tragic death of her sister on Saturday night after trying to reach her several times on the phone without luck.

"I became suspicious after trying to call her all day. Before that I had called her to check if she was okay because her neighbour had informed me she was being beaten by her boyfriend," she said.

She said on Friday evening she spoke to the boyfriend on the phone who said they wanted to be left alone to fix their differences.

"I went to their place together with a few family members and we got the shock of our lives when we arrived there. Thokozile was killed. She was locked inside the house . Her body was lying in the bedroom with a rope around her neck. She had bruises all over."