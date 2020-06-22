Murder rate forces us to self-reflect

Today we report on a series of murders which have been occurring in the Daveyton area, in Gauteng, in the last two weeks.

The frequency with which bodies were discovered has been astonishing.

A woman's body was found under a bed in a rented room last week Saturday. She had been murdered allegedly by her boyfriend. On the same day, a decomposed body of a woman was found, also under a bed, in her boyfriend's home.

On Sunday, the bodies of a couple were found. Five days later, a woman allegedly stabbed her boyfriend to death and she fled. At the weekend, another woman's body was found. She was burnt. The community of Mayfield, near Daveyton, was shocked to wake up to find her charred remains on the street on Friday.

Early indications were that she had been killed and burnt elsewhere, and then dumped in Mayfield.

As the bodies keep piling up, we must remember that these are not just stories.

They are evidence of pain inflicted, families in turmoil and lives destroyed.