WATCH|Our homes are their hope. This is how 120 rescues made it through a crisis

At the TEARS Animal Rescue centre in Cape Town, every morning starts with a symphony of excitement. First comes the percussion.

Paws pound against metal mesh to form the beat. Next, a choir of howls. Pit bulls, tiny lap dogs, and pavement specials all bay in varied intonations, sounding the arrival of potential forever families.

But when COVID-19 spread across South Africa, the shelter sank into a deafening silence. Fearing the dogs would spend weeks without human contact, TEARS marketing coordinator Luke Kruyt and his team hatched a plan to keep tails wagging.

WATCH: