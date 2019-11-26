Man kills girlfriend, best friend's partner

Charles Mncayi from Mayfield in Daveyton, on the East Rand, has been left distraught after his childhood friend allegedly bludgeoned Mncayi's pregnant girlfriend and her cousin.

Moloko Mosena, 26, who was pregnant and her cousin Nthabiseng "Nthabi" Mosena, 24, were found dead on Thursday at a shack owned by Mncayi.

They were allegedly killed by Nthabiseng's boyfriend Moses Mahlangu, whom Mncayi said they had been best friends since high school.

"I never thought he was capable of killing and I'm shocked because he killed his girlfriend and mine just over an argument he had with Nthabiseng last week," said Mncayi.

He said Mahlangu and Nthabiseng had a disagreement a week ago after Mahlangu went to her and Moloko's house looking for her and found out she had gone out with friends.

"I remember him telling me that he was angry because he suspected that Nthabi was cheating on him, so he waited for the chance to confront her since they lived apart," Mncayi said.