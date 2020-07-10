NGO slams NPA as brutal murder case is withdrawn on eve of trial

In 2018, Ayanda Simelane, from KwaThema in Gauteng, was hacked to death and her alleged killer was due to appear in court a month ago.

However, the NPA confirmed to SowetanLIVE's sister publiction TimesLIVE on Friday the case was withdrawn due to a lack of evidence — a decision which angered activist organisation Sonke Gender Justice.

Sonke questioned whether the NPA appreciated its role in the fight against gender-based violence and femicide.

According to regional NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana, the case was withdrawn because of insufficient evidence.

“Serious consideration is being given to possibly holding an inquest into the death of the deceased. This is certainly not the end of the matter; we just need more work to be done.

“The family is being kept informed by the prosecutor,” Mahanjana said.

The case against the alleged perpetrator was to be heard at the magistrate’s court in Springs on June 8, 2020.