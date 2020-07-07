Man gets life for double murder of his girlfriend and her cousin
Double murder accused Moses Mahlangu, 33, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for killing his girlfriend and his friend's girlfriend last year.
He was sentenced on Monday. Sowetan had reported that Charles Mncayi of Mayfield in Daveyton, in the East Rand, had been left distraught after his childhood friend bludgeoned Mncayi's pregnant girlfriend and her cousin on November 21.
Moloko Mosena, 26, who was pregnant and her cousin Nthabiseng Mosena, 24, were found dead in November in a shack owned by Mncayi.
Nthabiseng's boyfriend, Moses Mahlangu, was suspected for the double murder and was subsequently arrested.
Mncayi said he and Mahlangu had been best friends since high school. Police spokesperson Raider Ubisi confirmed the sentencing. He revealed that Mahlangu, after fleeing the Benoni area, was arrested in Reitz, Free State, by Putfontein detectives.
Mahlangu's life sentence was delivered in the Benoni Regional Court after he was convicted for two counts murder, and slapped with another 15-year term on count 2.
The Putfontein police station commander Lt-Col Wellington Mathiane welcomed the hefty sentence and lauded lead detective, Sergeant Philemon Ngwako Magwaza. Mathiane praised Magwaza for the professional work he performed, from the collection of evidence at the scene and during investigation until the matter reached trial.
