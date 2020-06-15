Spirit of June 16,1976 lives
Youth aggrieved by a lack of teaching jobs
It has been a tough few years for Simphiwe Xaba as the Soweto youth battles to fulfil her childhood dream of becoming a ...
Equality drives Karabo Khakhau
Karabo Khakhau decided to join politics when she was in grade 11. She had grown tired of seeing the number of poor ...
Lack of jobs leads graduate to chicken farming
A young woman has not allowed her lack of access to land to stop her from pursuing her dream of being a poultry farmer.
Nonceba Mhlauli gets message out from government
It's just after 6pm when Nonceba Mhlauli joins me on meetings platform, Zoom.
Thinking outside box about public speaking
Mnguni finished her matric in 2018 at Queens High School in Bezuidenhout Valley, Johannesburg.
Pocket hit hard as work dries up
He was just nine months into a job and things had already started looking gloomy.
Thuli Zikalala trailblazing in interpreting profession
Thuli Zikalala is a young trailblazer who is planning to transform the interpreting profession.
SOWETAN | Listen to the voice of the youth
Forty four years ago, hundreds of thousands of young people, mostly school children, took to the streets of Soweto ...
'76 student leader keeps faith in belief of a ...
Former June 16 student leader Seth Mazibuko wakes up every morning in the same house that he grew up and lived in at ...