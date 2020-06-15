South Africa

Spirit of June 16,1976 lives

By SowetanLIVE - 15 June 2020 - 10:45
News

'Education must be accessible to all'

Today's youth fight same battle as in '76

By Yoliswa Sobuwa
News

Youth aggrieved by a lack of teaching jobs

It has been a tough few years for Simphiwe Xaba as the Soweto youth battles to fulfil her childhood dream of becoming a ...

By Penwell Dlamini
News

Equality drives Karabo Khakhau

Karabo Khakhau decided to join politics when she was in grade 11. She had grown tired of seeing the number of poor ...

By Kgothatso Madisa
News

Lack of jobs leads graduate to chicken farming

A young woman has not allowed her lack of access to land to stop her from pursuing her dream of being a poultry farmer.

By Peter Ramothwala
News

Nonceba Mhlauli gets message out from government

It's just after 6pm when Nonceba Mhlauli joins me on meetings platform, Zoom.

By Kgothatso Madisa

'Use parastatals to kickstart drive to create employment'

Youth grant mooted as part of solution
News
3 hours ago

Resilient duo sells scones to feed their families

The spirit of resilience is what comes to mind when you see images of Thato Mokasi and Perm Stomberg selling scones at Soshanguve Crossing in their ...
News
3 hours ago
News

Thinking outside box about public speaking

Mnguni finished her matric in 2018 at Queens High School in Bezuidenhout Valley, Johannesburg.

By Penwell Dlamini
News

Pocket hit hard as work dries up

He was just nine months into a job and things had already started looking gloomy.

By Penwell Dlamini
News

Thuli Zikalala trailblazing in interpreting profession

Thuli Zikalala is a young trailblazer who is planning to transform the interpreting profession.

By Karabo Ledwaba
Sport

Ama-2000 are making waves in PSL

The era of ama-2000 is truly upon us.

By Gomolemo Motshwane
Opinion

SOWETAN | Listen to the voice of the youth

Forty four years ago, hundreds of thousands of young people, mostly school children, took to the streets of Soweto ...

By Sowetan
News

'76 student leader keeps faith in belief of a ...

Former June 16 student leader Seth Mazibuko wakes up every morning in the same house that he grew up and lived in at ...

By Sandile Memela

Trending

Latest Videos

#BlackLivesMatter: EFF calls for SA to join George Floyd & Collins Khosa ...
Back to school: Minister Angie Motshekga inspects schools on first day
X