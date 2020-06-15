'Education must be accessible to all'

#FeesMustFall activist Sharon Letlape believes that the struggles faced by the 1976 youth are similar to those being fought by today's generation.

Letlape, an EFF MP and a former student at the University of Pretoria, said the youth struggles are intertwined and multi-layered.

"This has been the case since as far back as the 1976 student uprisings. All we ever wanted as students and still want is equality, integrity and dignity. We wanted to break generational chains of poverty, inhumanity and inequalities that students find themselves chained to," she said.

She said the struggle for students was far from being over.

"When we leave home in search of greener pastures in these institutions of higher learning, we are hit with the dreadful reality that we are still unable to better our lives because we are in debt the moment we enter these institutions. The biggest lesson young people took from 1976 youth was the courage and bravery needed to fight for political change and we continue with the struggle in our different ways," Letlape said.

Another former student leader from the University of Pretoria, Amos Amla Monageng, believes the struggle for quality education is still the same. He is one of the students who were placed under house arrest for his involvement in the FeesMustFall protests. He finished serving his sentence last year. "The financial and academic exclusion are still the order of the day. The Covid-19 pandemic exposed the inequalities we fought against in the past years.