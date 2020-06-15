Lack of jobs leads graduate to chicken farming

A young woman has not allowed her lack of access to land to stop her from pursuing her dream of being a poultry farmer.

Monkoane Phalane, 24, defied the odds to run her agribusiness from her grandmother's backyard in Hlohlokwa village in GaSekororo, near Hoedspruit, in Limpopo.

Phalane founded Phalmosh Poultry Farm two years ago, using her savings after working as computer lab assistant at the University of Limpopo.

She studied BA in criminology and psychology, and further obtained honours in criminology and criminal justice.

"I bought basic poultry equipment, feeders, drinkers, chicks, medication and feeds, then my grandmother provided a shelter for the chickens. And my community has been very supportive and some will buy in bulk during weddings or parties," she said.

Phalane's chicken house accommodates at least 300 broilers but she is determined to grow.