The cast of Sarafina! - Where are they now and what are their thoughts on today's youth

“Freedom is coming tomorrow,” sang unflinching Leleti Khumalo with her clenched fist in the air in Sarafina! – defining and giving voice to a buoyant young generation.

From the anthemic soundtrack to the rousing musical choreography and depiction of 1976 Soweto uprising against apartheid, the 1992 historic film has always been significant in empowering the youth to strive for a better future.

Now almost 30 years into the brighter future that the big screen adaptation prophesied the youth still faces a variety of new challenges.

But the unwavering spirit of Sarafina! still lives on in the youth as they confront Covid-19 uncertainties and racial injustices through Black Lives Matter protests.

Now in her 50s, Khumalo observes positive mental health as an area of concern among today’s youth.

“I believe that there is such a big difference between us, the 70s kids and the youth of today,” Khumalo opines.

“I tend to feel sorry for them because they suffer from more peer pressure that we did.

“They need constant guidance. There is a lot of youth suicide, and it shows you how important mental health is. They are facing a lot.”