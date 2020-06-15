Thinking outside box about public speaking

To many people, public speaking is something for a select few individuals born with the talent, but to Andile Mnguni, it is something that every child should learn to become a better leader.

Mnguni finished her matric in 2018 at Queens High School in Bezuidenhout Valley, Johannesburg.

Originally, she wanted to pursue a degree in law, specialising in human rights, but that had to be shelved.

She parked all her extra-curricular activities in matric to focus on her studies. It was during this time that she reflected on what she really wanted to do with her life.

"I realised that what I wanted to do was not necessarily law but to help people. But then I asked myself, 'what am I good at, what was different about me?' and the answer was public speaking. I realised that people don't naturally develop that skill unless it is their innate ability.

"From a really young age, I really loved speaking in front of people. I then asked myself, 'how can I make a difference with this passion for public speaking?' I realised that in high school, if someone was unable to speak in front of the class, other children would laugh at him. I noticed that about 35% of the people were actually good at public speaking," she said.