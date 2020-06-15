Youth aggrieved by a lack of teaching jobs

It has been a tough few years for Simphiwe Xaba as the Soweto youth battles to fulfil her childhood dream of becoming a teacher.

Xaba, 25, of Senaoane, completed the bachelor of education degree in 2017 at the University of Johannesburg. Since then she has been unable to find a job as a teacher.

With both her parents not working, she is praying to find a proper job so that she can help her household.

While her elder brother, who is a mechanical engineer, is supporting the family, Xaba feels that the burden may be too hard for him.

"We struggle in a way as we only depend on my older brother. I know it can be quite a burden to my brother and really wish I could help him with it. I feel it is too much pressure as both our parents are not working. It is not nice for him as all of us are looking at him while he has things that he would like to do on the side.

"I get a sense that he may be starting to feel as if he is stuck and his life is not going anywhere," Xaba said.

Xaba has two other brothers at home - one older and a younger brother who is 11.

Last year she worked as a tutor at a school in Randburg for a year. She has also tried volunteering at different schools but did not succeed.

"I went to so many schools and they just shut the door on my face. They said they get into trouble with the department if they have volunteers. What they don't understand is that all I am trying to do is to get experience because most posts require someone with five years experience."