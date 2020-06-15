Nonceba Mhlauli gets message out from government

It's just after 6pm when Nonceba Mhlauli joins me on meetings platform, Zoom.

She is wearing a beanie and a jersey and taking a gulp from a jug filled with water and a slice of lemon. "I just came back from jogging, took longer than I expected," she says in her clear mellow voice that scored her the title "Voice of God".

Mhlauli is the spokesperson in the ministry in the presidency and was given the title by the public during the government's virtual press conferences.

"The funniest thing is that I've had so many people saying 'oh my god you've got such a sweet voice and your voice is so sexy'," Mhlauli said.

"I don't think it's sexy, well I don't know, I think that it's a representation of who I am. Maybe I should think about radio actually. I think I should do a podcast."

She said she would focus on intellectual conversations that have lost meaning in the age of digital mediums like Twitter.

"I think that real intellectual discourse is missing in our public discourse. I don't think we are having intellectual conversations at all. I think half the time we're having non-conversations actually in South Africa.