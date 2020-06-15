'Use parastatals to kickstart drive to create employment'

South Africa will need to make serious changes in the structure of the economy to get out of the current decline as a result of Covid-19.

This is a view held by economists Sowetan spoke to on how youth unemployment should be addressed.

National Treasury predicts that 1.7-million jobs will be lost due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Analysts have therefore called for the government to use the economic crisis to reset the economy and direct it on a growth path with the employment of young people.

Duma Gqubule, an economist at Wits University, said government has to change its ways for jobs to be created.

"For young people, we have to prioritise employment in every institution. For example, the Reserve Bank must target employment. The best present we can give to the young people is to include employment in the mandate of the Reserve Bank and National Treasury," he said.

He said the government needs to put a dignity floor below which no SA young person must fall. "I believe we need a basic income grant of R1,200 a month. This will enable young people to search for jobs, buy data and have food. They will have the tools to begin to participate in this economy. They might participate informally - they can use that money for entrepreneurship.