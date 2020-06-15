'76 student leader keeps faith in belief of a better society

Former June 16 student leader Seth Mazibuko wakes up every morning in the same house that he grew up and lived in at Orlando East for the past 60 years.

He tells me that the three-roomed red brick house built in the 1930s does not make him restlessly toss in his sleep. He is not a haunted man.

This is strange because he selflessly gave passionate commitment to the Struggle to improve the living conditions of people in the townships.

Above all, he focused his time and energy since 1976 to the Struggle for quality schools and education for black children which, he believes, has been betrayed.

He admits that this centuries-old struggle has not borne the results he and his comrades fought for.

The suggestion of deferred dreams and betrayal should be enough to keep him awake at night. But he insists that he sleeps.

"When I look at what has happened in the last four decades, especially June 16, it hurts my soul. We must admit that all that happened was to remove the word Bantu from education. Otherwise the curriculum and the system remains the same. The children of today have no sense of what we set out to achieve."

When he dreams, it is about the unfinished business of the Struggle and the right of the township child to access opportunities for quality education in state-of-the-art circumstances.