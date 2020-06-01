Gentleman’s club revs things up with 'scantily clad' drive-through for thirsty tipplers
Port Elizabeth tipplers looking to add a little zip to that special first purchase after a long, dry, lockdown can take a turn past Candy’s.
The “gentleman’s club” in Walmer is planning a drive-through experience with a difference — complete with suitably masked but scantily clad showgirls who will sell you your liquor, and also serve up some hot new dance numbers.
Candy’s owner Charl Muller, 37, said he was hoping for a good response from the public, reports HeraldLIVE.
“There’s not much else to do in town at the moment, no bars or clubs to go to.
“This will provide some fun and at the same time help these girls to earn some much-needed money after a long time sitting at home.”
As part of the restaurant and bar industry, Candy’s had to close in March, but in terms of the level 3 regulations set to come into effect on Monday, any business with a liquor licence will be permitted to sell liquor for off-site consumption.
Looking to take advantage of this change, Muller and his team have geared up their on-site coffee shop Chicago’s to do just that.
But for those wanting an extra fillip, they can take the drive-through route at R250 a shot, he said.
“Our out-of-town girls left for home just before lockdown but we’ve still got 20 girls and they’re looking forward to engaging with the public again.
“We’ll have six girls on at a time and each customer, relaxing in his car, can enjoy two songs and a great experience.
“The girls will do their own show but I’m sure there will be plenty of skin.
“They will use props and we’ll have themes — one day bikinis, the next G-strings and so on. We’ll keep it interesting and we’ll advertise as we go along.”
Muller said the drive-through shows would initially be available each day from 10am.
“The regulations say liquor sales must end at 5pm but if there’s a big demand for the shows then we can carry on just with them after dark.
“It will be cold for the girls, however, so we have to consider that.”
He said he did not anticipate that there would be any objection from the authorities.
“We’ll keep it clean and professional and responsible as far as Covid-19 is concerned.
“We’ll take the girls’ temperatures and they’ll be wearings masks and will observe the correct social distance from the cars.”
Creating a sexy atmosphere on a typically cold winter’s day in the Bay would be challenging but, with the right choice of music, his dancers would have no problem in this department, he said.
