Gentleman’s club revs things up with 'scantily clad' drive-through for thirsty tipplers

Port Elizabeth tipplers looking to add a little zip to that special first purchase after a long, dry, lockdown can take a turn past Candy’s.

The “gentleman’s club” in Walmer is planning a drive-through experience with a difference — complete with suitably masked but scantily clad showgirls who will sell you your liquor, and also serve up some hot new dance numbers.

Candy’s owner Charl Muller, 37, said he was hoping for a good response from the public, reports HeraldLIVE.

“There’s not much else to do in town at the moment, no bars or clubs to go to.

“This will provide some fun and at the same time help these girls to earn some much-needed money after a long time sitting at home.”